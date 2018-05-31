Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

Forensics combing scene of Chelsea fatal stabbing

  • Share
  1. Forensics at scene of Cathcart Road fatal stabbing1 of 8
  2. Forensic officers searched streets around Cathcart Road for evidence2 of 8
  3. The streets surrounding the Chelsea crime scene were quiet on Thursday (May 31)3 of 8
  4. Residential streets in Chelsea are at the centre of a murder probe following a fatal stabbing4 of 8
  5. Cathcart Road was closed off following the fatal stabbing of a man believed to be in his 40s5 of 8
  6. Police in Cathcart Road on Thursday (May 31)6 of 8
  7. Residents said the street was "eerily quiet" the day after a man was stabbed there7 of 8
  8. Murder investigators descended on Chelsea following a fatal stabbing8 of 8
UxbridgeTeenager stabbed in early morning attack on Brunel University campus in UxbridgeA forensic scene is still in place at the university
ChelseaLatest updates as murder investigation launched in Chelsea after man found stabbed in Cathcart RoadA crime scene is in place in Cathcart Road Chelsea after a man was fatally stabbed there on Wednesday night (May 30)
ChelseaChelsea murder investigation into fatal Cathcart Road stabbing launchedA man stabbed multiple times in Cathcart Road on Wednesday night (May 30), lost his life
SouthallUxbridge Road in Southall to be closed 'for a number of hours' after 'severe collision'Police have tweeted warning motorists to avoid the area in Southall until the evening
SouthallElderly woman died after crash involving lorry on Southall High StreetThe woman's next of kin have been informed, the Met Police have confirmed
ChelseaPictures show forensic officers at scene of Chelsea murder investigation following fatal stabbingA man, believed to be in his 40s, was stabbed to death in the affluent Chelsea street
West London NewsForensics combing scene of Chelsea fatal stabbing
HayesHayes woman appears in court accused of making a pipe bombThe 51-year-old appeared at Isleworth Crown Court through a prison video link
Hillingdon London Borough CouncilHillingdon Council branded 'deplorable' after approving controversial West Drayton waste facilityThe recycling site will be run by Powerday Plc despite residents winning a seven-year legal battle over their use of the site
ChelseaLatest updates as murder investigation launched in Chelsea after man found stabbed in Cathcart RoadA crime scene is in place in Cathcart Road Chelsea after a man was fatally stabbed there on Wednesday night (May 30)
ChelseaLatest updates as murder investigation launched in Chelsea after man found stabbed in Cathcart RoadA crime scene is in place in Cathcart Road Chelsea after a man was fatally stabbed there on Wednesday night (May 30)
UxbridgeTeenager stabbed in early morning attack on Brunel University campus in UxbridgeA forensic scene is still in place at the university
ChelseaChelsea murder investigation into fatal Cathcart Road stabbing launchedA man stabbed multiple times in Cathcart Road on Wednesday night (May 30), lost his life
SouthallUxbridge Road in Southall to be closed 'for a number of hours' after 'severe collision'Police have tweeted warning motorists to avoid the area in Southall until the evening
O2 ArenaHere's how to get BTS presale tickets for O2 Arena showsThe boyband will play dates across Europe as part of the Love Yourself Tour
ChelseaPictures show forensic officers at scene of Chelsea murder investigation following fatal stabbingA man, believed to be in his 40s, was stabbed to death in the affluent Chelsea street
West London NewsForensics combing scene of Chelsea fatal stabbing
HayesHayes woman appears in court accused of making a pipe bombThe 51-year-old appeared at Isleworth Crown Court through a prison video link
Hillingdon London Borough CouncilHillingdon Council branded 'deplorable' after approving controversial West Drayton waste facilityThe recycling site will be run by Powerday Plc despite residents winning a seven-year legal battle over their use of the site
ChelseaLatest updates as murder investigation launched in Chelsea after man found stabbed in Cathcart RoadA crime scene is in place in Cathcart Road Chelsea after a man was fatally stabbed there on Wednesday night (May 30)
Top Stories
ChelseaLatest updates as murder investigation launched in Chelsea after man found stabbed in Cathcart RoadA crime scene is in place in Cathcart Road Chelsea after a man was fatally stabbed there on Wednesday night (May 30)
UxbridgeTeenager stabbed in early morning attack on Brunel University campus in Uxbridge
A forensic scene is still in place at the university
Hillingdon London Borough CouncilHillingdon Council branded 'deplorable' after approving controversial West Drayton waste facility
The recycling site will be run by Powerday Plc despite residents winning a seven-year legal battle over their use of the site
CrossrailThis man lives closer to Heathrow Airport than anybody else and claims the noise isn't that bad
Harri Patel says the noise isn't that bad - and that he's more concerned about parking problems in his street
SouthallElderly woman died after crash involving lorry on Southall High Street
The woman's next of kin have been informed, the Met Police have confirmed
WestminsterCyclist in a critical condition in hospital after Westminster crash involving lorryThe 73-year-old male cyclist is being treated for his injuries
WembleyTrains running through west London severely disrupted after alleged trespassers arrested at Wembley CentralTrain services could be delayed by up to an hour, National Rail warned
HayesDevelopment of 1,381 homes at Hayes former Nestle factory given green light with £5.3million pledge
The majority of the money will go towards environmental mitigation and transport improvements
West London NewsOne of London's most beautiful buildings could be turned into a WetherspoonsThe chain has its eye on the huge historic former Lloyds Bank on London's Strand
Charing Cross HospitalRevealed: The huge financial pressures facing two west London hospitals
The trust that runs Charing Cross Hospital and St Mary's Hospital is planning to make £48 million in savings in the coming financial year
Grenfell Tower fireFraudsters pretended to have lived in Grenfell Tower to claim more than £125k in support
The duo were also housed in hotels after the fire, claiming to have been displaced from the 19th floor
WimbledonMissing Wimbledon schoolgirl Serena Alexander-Benson confirmed to be with her mother in Poland
Serena Alexander-Benson had left home for school on Friday (May 25) but was later found to have left the country with a friend of her mother