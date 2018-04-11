Load mobile navigation
Floral tributes to Sissy Smith

Floral tributes to Sissy Smith

  1. Floral tributes to Sissy included a bottle of Smirnoff vodka1 of 17
  2. Huge floral tributes to line the procession for Sissy's funeral2 of 17
  3. 3 of 17
  4. Floral tributes to 'Sissy' Smith in Hanworth4 of 17
  5. Shaun's Butchers in Hanworth feature on a huge floral tribute5 of 17
  6. 6 of 17
  7. Huge floral tributes made up the funeral procession7 of 17
  8. 8 of 17
  9. 'My Mum, My World'9 of 17
  10. 10 of 17
  11. 11 of 17
  12. 'Aunt Sissie'12 of 17
  13. A floral Romany gypsy caravan tribute from one of Sissy's grandsons13 of 17
  14. 14 of 17
  15. 15 of 17
  16. Hundreds of family members and friends turned up for the procession16 of 17
  17. 17 of 17
