The Feltham families fighting to keep their homes

  1. Four generations of Feltham families who run funfairs could be kicked out of their homes by the council1 of 12
  2. David and Lily Rowe "want to keep what we already have"2 of 12
  3. Yasmin Parnham at her home with friend Sarah Jarvis3 of 12
  4. Yasmin Parnham stands proudly outside her brother's house4 of 12
  5. The families take their funfairs all over London5 of 12
  6. Feltham showmen need to live somewhere they can store and maintain their fairground equipment6 of 12
  7. Showmen families have lived in Station Estate Road for 150 years7 of 12
  8. John Parnham Funfairs and Jimmy Noyce are both run by families at the Station Estate Road site8 of 12
  9. Sarah Jarvis's family own this children's mini wheel9 of 12
  10. Rides get cleaned and checked over at the site10 of 12
  11. Many of the showmen live in permanent homes11 of 12
  12. Yasmin Parnham in her house with friend Sarah Jarvis12 of 12
