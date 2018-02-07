Fatal fire in Holland Park Gardens

NewsgalleryFatal fire in Holland Park Gardens ShareByGoolistan Cooper14:13, 7 FEB 2018Peopple seal off a road after the fire in Holland Park Gardens (Image: PA)1 of 6A fire engine at the scene of the fire (Image: PA)2 of 6Firefighters walk along Holland Park Gardens (Image: PA)3 of 6Fire crew leaving the property (Image: PA)4 of 6The scene of the fire, which broke out on Tuesday night (February 6) (Image: PA)5 of 6The scene in Holland Park Gardens after a fire in a flat in which one man died (Image: PA)6 of 6