Decorations put up for Jess in Haresfield and Ruislip

Harefield and Ruislip will stay pink for a week in her honour

  1. Mourners watching on as Jess is carried in a pink hearse1 of 7
  2. A banner created in honour of Jess Shepherd at a roadside in Harefield
    A banner created in honour of Jess Shepherd at a roadside in Harefield2 of 7
  3. Shops and businesses in Harefield have been decorated in memory of Jess Shepherd
    Shops and businesses in Harefield have been decorated in memory of Jess Shepherd3 of 7
  4. Sign attached to a lamppost4 of 7
  5. Decorations in the window of a local shop5 of 7
  6. Decorations outside Jess's school6 of 7
  7. A roundabout decorated in her honour7 of 7
