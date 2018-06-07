Chiswick New Cemetery graves hidden by overgrown grass

NewsgalleryChiswick New Cemetery graves hidden by overgrown grass ShareByFrederica Miller18:04, 7 JUN 2018The grass is so overgrown that many of the headstones are hidden (Image: Get West London)1 of 7Chiswick residents are incensed about the uncut grass at Chiswick New Cemetery (Image: Get West London)2 of 7Grass at his parent's graveside reached Tony's knees (Image: Get West London)3 of 7In some parts the grass reached above Tony's waist (Image: Get West London)4 of 7Gravestones in parts of the cemetery were almost completely concealed (Image: Get West London)5 of 7Tony and Marion's parents are buried in the cemetery where they are "too embarrassed" to take visitors (Image: Get West London)6 of 7Marion says she's "losing sleep" over the state of the cemetery (Image: Get West London)7 of 7