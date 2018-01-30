Candles and floral tributes at scene of Hayes fatal crash

NewsgalleryCandles and floral tributes at scene of Hayes fatal crashFlowers and messages line the pavement where three teenagers lost their lives on Friday (January 26) ShareByFrederica Miller09:05, 30 JAN 2018Updated09:39, 30 JAN 2018Crowds of teenagers gathered at the scene to leave tributes and light candles on Monday night (January 29) (Image: Get West London)1 of 14Candles were lit and left on the pavement at the scene of the crash (Image: Get West London)2 of 14The bus stop near to where the three boys died has been closed until further notice (Image: Get West London)3 of 14Balloons are tied to the railings behind the closed bus stop (Image: Get West London)4 of 14A football shirt signed "Rest in Peace" was tied to the railings at the scene of the crash (Image: Get West London)5 of 14One message left at the scene read: "This should never have happened. You will be missed. Rest in peace boys" (Image: Get West London)6 of 14Lucozade bottles and Kinder Bueno's were left alongside lit candles (Image: Get West London)7 of 14Three lit candles and flowers were placed under photographs of the teenagers who died (Image: Get West London)8 of 14Friends and family left flowers and messages to remember the three boys (Image: Get West London)9 of 14Candles and floral tributes to teenagers Harry Louis Rice (17), George Toby Wilkinson (16) and Josh McGuinness (16) who died after a collision involving a black Audi A5 in Shepiston Lane, Hayes at around 8.41pm on Friday (January 26) (Image: Get West London)10 of 14The pavement at the site of the crash is completely lined with flowers (Image: Get West London)11 of 14Dozens of bouquets left to the teenagers covered the pavement where the fatal crash took place (Image: Get West London)12 of 14Photographs of the boys with friends were placed beside bouquets of flowers (Image: Get West London)13 of 14Colourful flowers, candles and messages completed lined the railings near to where the three teenagers lost their lives (Image: Get West London)14 of 14