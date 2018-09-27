Load mobile navigation
Brave Jess Shepherd's funeral in pictures

  1. A pink car, just as Jess would have liked it1 of 7
  2. Jess wanted a pink funeral2 of 7
  3. Flowers laid out for the much-loved young girl3 of 7
  4. A pink car for the occasion4 of 7
  5. Flowers and wreaths all in pink5 of 7
  6. 'Roar' was Jess' favourite song6 of 7
  7. The funeral was planned by brave Jess7 of 7
RuislipLoving tribute to Ruislip girl, 10, who doesn't want anyone to cry at her funeralJess Shepherd left specific plans for her unusual and cheerful "FUNeral" which take place on September 27 (Thursday) after her death on September 7
RuislipJess Shepherd funeral updates as brave Ruislip schoolgirl gets beautiful farewellThe 10-year-old died on September 7 after battling a rare form of cancer for seven years
