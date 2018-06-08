Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Many people living in Ealing will have to shell out 50% more for their residents' parking permits after Ealing Council introduced its new transport strategy - a hike Tory councillors have dubbed "outrageous".

The new scheme means residents who have permits for controlled parking zones (CPZs) will have to pay an average of £113 for their permits compared to £75 currently - an increase of 53.31%.

The basic price will be varied based on vehicles' C02 emissions, whether the parking zones cover the whole of or part of days and whether vehicles are diesel or petrol.

There is a sliding scale for C02 emissions with permits for vehicles putting out the lowest emissions according to DVLA guidance - up to 100 (g/km) - discounted to £50 from the previous standard rate of £83, and those at the top end - over 255 (g/km) - increasing to £125 from £83.

Additionally there is a further £20 discount for electric vehicles and a £20 discount for permits where parking zones are only available to residents for part of the day.

There will be a £50 charge for each additional vehicle used per household - rising from £30 previously, and a £50 extra charge for nitrus oxide emissions which applies to deisal cars.

The council estimates that the numbers of drivers paying between £20 and £69.99 for their permits will fall from 11,884 to 3,761.

At the other end of the scale, the number of people paying between £270 and £319.99 is forecast to increases from zero to 134.

The council issued a statement saying: "The cleanest and greenest drivers in the borough will benefit from a range of new green transport measures.

"Cheaper prices for CPZ parking permits will be offered for owners of the most environmentally friendly vehicles.

"It means that the cheapest permit for an electric vehicle could be just £20 - a reduction of almost two thirds of the current price.

"Other London boroughs have already introduced similar surcharges for older, high polluting, diesel engines. By taking this action, councils hope that residents will switch to more environmentally friendly cars and reduce the number of cars per household.

"The startegy also gives the green light for the introduction of more electric vehicle charge points across the borough to support electric car drivers and those thinking of switching to this more sustainable mode of transport.

"Air pollution contributes to the premature deaths of almost 9,500 Londoners each year, which is why the council is taking proactive steps to tackle the problem on a local level."

But the council's Conservative group leader Greg Stafford said the changes looked like a "cynical" attempt to raise revenue and his party will call for the scheme to be looked at again by the council's scrutiny committee.

He said: "We think this is an outrageously large increase for parking permits and it hasn't really been thought through.

"In terms of the impact on people living in the borough, people with the oldest cars often come from the lowest income households so these increased costs are hitting people who are least able to pay.

"Also the deal only affects those people who live in a CPZ zone when those people who don't can have any gas guzzling car they want."

He also criticised the strategy's effective creation of more commuter parking through more dual use parking bays which can be used by commuters for part of the day and residents with permits for the remainder.

"On the one hand they are saying they want to cut down on emissions and on the other hand they are creating more parking for commuters, so they are not actually solving the problem," he said.

Mr Stafford called for a "complete rethink" of parking across the borough rather than what he called the council's piecemeal changes.

He added: "They are hitting residents hard while giving commuters parking that is below market value."

He said the hike in permit prices was part of the council's mismanagement of the finances.

To view the full transport strategy go to www.ealing.gov.uk.