A 26-year-old Harmondsworth resident was "furious" to find her baby brother's grave covered in dirt and a tarpaulin sheet in Harmondsworth Cemetery.

Kandeece Binding's brother, Korey Dean, died at birth in 2000 and she visits his grave every Sunday.

Miss Binding, of Moorland Road, arrived at the cemetery by St Mary's Church on Sunday (May 20) to find Korey's grave covered in a huge pile of dug up dirt.

Speaking to getwestlondon Miss Binding said: "I have never been more furious in my life.

"I walked into the graveyard on Sunday and someone has taken my brother's cross and the tributes we'd left him and thrown them down the side of a grave with no care for them.

"Soil from a new grave dug next door had been thrown on top of my baby brother as if he meant nothing and he'd been covered in tarpaulin.

(Image: Kandeece Binding)

"I just don't understand it, there's clearly plenty of space for the soil in front of the new exhumed grave so why choose to ruin a baby's grave?

"My baby brother is actually under that huge pile of soil and tarpaulin."

(Image: Kandeece Binding)

She added: "I'm so furious I can barely breathe. My baby brother has a name - Korey Dean Binding, and he deserved so much more than this, he deserves his resting place just as much as everybody else does. I'm so heartbroken."

Miss Binding added: "My parents are very emotional about it all. My mum went down to the cemetery yesterday (Wednesday, May 23) and said they were burying someone in the grave next door but were still stepping all over Korey's grave.

"She told them 'That's my son you're stepping on!' She said they looked sheepish and apologised."

(Image: Kandeece Binding)

According to Miss Binding she had a meeting with Hillingdon Council's cemetery team on Wednesday (May 23).

Miss Binding says she is due to meet a member of Hillingdon Council's cemetery team at her brother's grave, once it had been cleared up, on Friday morning (May 24).

Hillingdon Council has been contacted for comment.