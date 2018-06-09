The video will start in 8 Cancel

Around 200 people from London and Middlesex woke up to see their name on the Queen's Birthday Honours List, published on Saturday (June 9).

The list is published annually on the Queen's official birthday, celebrated on the second Saturday of June every year. Her actual birthday is April 21.

A separate honours list is published at New Year's and celebrates the achievements of people working to make Britain a better place.

Among the famous Londoners to win an honour are actress Emma Thompson, awarded a damehood for services to drama, a knighthood for Nobel Prize-winning novelist Kazuo Ishiguro, for services to literature, and an OBE for World Champion boxer Anthony Joshua.

Other famous London names to appear on the list are Niomi Arleen McLean-Daley aka rapper Ms Dynamite, awarded an MBE, and a knighthood for historian and broadcaster Professor Simon Schama.

Below is a complete list of every person from London or Middlesex to be awarded an honour by the Queen this year.

Knighthoods

Lloyd DORFMAN, CBE Philanthropist. For services to Philanthropy and the Arts.

James Raymond EADIE, QC First Treasury Counsel. For services to the Law and to Government.

David John Mark GREEN, CB QC Lately Director, Serious Fraud Office. For services to the Criminal Justice System

Ber HELFGOTT, MBE For services to Holocaust Remembrance and Education.

Kazuo ISHIGURO, OBE Author. For services to Literature.

The Honourable Bernard Christison JENKIN, MP Member of Parliament for Harwich and North Essex. For political and public service.

Simon John KEENLYSIDE, CBE Baritone. For services to Music.

James Arthur RATCLIFFE Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ineos Chemical Group. For services to Business and Investment.

Dr Charles SAUMAREZ SMITH, CBE Secretary and Chief Executive, Royal Academy of Arts. For services to Art, Architecture and Culture in the UK.

Professor Simon Michael SCHAMA, CBE FBA Historian and Broadcaster. For services to History

Tim WATERSTONE Founder, Waterstones. For services to bookselling and charity.

Dames Commander of the Order of the Bath

Ms Susan Jane OWEN, CB Permanent Secretary, Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and Civil Service Champion for Diversity and Inclusion. For public service

Knights Commander of the Order of the Bath

David Lionel NATZLER Clerk of the House of Commons. For Parliamentary Service.

Companions of the Order of the Bath

Lucy Victoria Annabel, Mrs CHADWICK Lately Director General of International Security and Environment, Department for Transport. For public service.

Michael Brian DRIVER Chief Financial Officer, Ministry of Justice and Head of Government Finance, HM Treasury. For public service.

Ms Lowri Alice KHAN, CBE Director, Financial Stability, HM Treasury. For public service.

Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire

Professor Jane Elizabeth DACRE President, The Royal College of Physicians. For services to Medicine and Medical Education.

Ms Emma THOMPSON Actress. For services to Drama.

Ms Janet Mary VITMAYER, CBE Lately Chief Executive and Director, Horniman Museum. For services to Museums and Diversity.

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire

Dr Thomas ADES Composer, Pianist and Conductor. For services to Music.

Robert John AYLING Lately Chairman of the Board, HM Courts and Tribunals Service. For public service.

Professor Julia Clare BUCKINGHAM Vice-Chancellor and President, Brunel University , London. For services to Biology and Education.

Dr Margaret Henrietta Augusta CASELY-HAYFORD For charitable services in the UK and Abroad.

Ms Dinah Victoria CASSON Co-founder, Casson Mann. For services to Design.

Ms Naomi Wendy CLIMER For services to the Engineering Profession.

Ms Yvonne Veronica COGHILL, OBE Director, Workforce Race Equality Standard Implementation, NHS England. For services to Race Equality in the NHS.

Alun Trevor Bernard EVANS Chief Executive and Secretary, The British Academy. For services to Scholarship.

Ms Marie Sylvia GABRIEL Chair, East London NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS.

Professor Jonathan Edward HASKEL Professor of Economics, Imperial College London. For services to Economics.

Professor Matthew Hugo HOTOPF Vice Dean of Research, Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience, King's College London. For services to Psychiatric Research.

Janice, Mrs HUGHES Co-founder and Director, Redshift Strategy. For services to UK Technology Exports, charitable services to Healthcare Abroad and the Global Telecom Women's Network.

Paul Gavin JOHNSON Director, Institute for Fiscal Studies. For services to the Social Sciences and Economics.

Ms Kanya KING, MBE Entrepreneur. For services to Music and Culture

Joanne Lesley MALONE (MRS WILLCOX), MBE Proprietor, Jo Loves Ltd. For services to the British Economy and the GREAT Britain campaign.

Ms Gillian MOORE, MBE Director of Music, Southbank Centre. For services to Music.

Kevin Patrick O'HARE Director, The Royal Ballet. For services to Dance.

David Campbell ORR Chief Executive, National Housing Federation. For services to Housing.

Richard George RILEY Director, Home Office. For services to National Security.

Jayne, Mrs RIPLEY Senior Management, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence.

The Honourable Hannah Mary ROTHSCHILD Writer and Filmmaker. For services to the Arts and charity.

Mark Francis RUSSELL Chief Executive, UK Government Investments. For services to Business and the Economy.

Professor Janice Debra SIGSWORTH Executive Director of Nursing, Imperial College Healthcare Trust. For services to Nursing.

Professor Jennifer TEMKIN Professor of Law, City Law School, University of London. For services to Criminal Justice.

Dr Ian David TWINN For political and voluntary service.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire

James ALLAN Grade 7, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence.

Manoj Kumar BADALE Chair, British Asian Trust. For services to the Economy and charity.

Marshall Charles BAILEY For services to the Financial Sector and to charity.

Dr Ian Nicholas BASNETT Director of Public Health and Associate Medical Director, Barts Health NHS Trust. For services to Public Health.

Matthew Alexander Charlton BELL Lately Chief Executive Officer, Committee on Climate Change. For services to Combatting Climate Change.

Ms Judith Sarah BERNSTEIN JP Joint Head, Coroners, Burials, Cremation and Inquiries Policy Team, Ministry of Justice. For public service.

Ms Larissa Anna CHASE Deputy Head, Information Communication and Technology, 10 Downing Street. For public service.

Ms Sarah CLARKE Lately Championships Director, All England Lawn Tennis Club. For services to Sports Administration.

Trevor David CLARKE Director for International Services, Great Ormond Street Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Healthcare.

(Margaret) Elizabeth, Mrs CRAWFORD For services to Education.

Patrick Sibley Jan DERHAM Headmaster, Westminster School, London. For services to Education.

Pradip Khodidas DHAMECHA Chief Executive, Dhamecha Group. For services to Exports, Economic Growth and Philanthropy

Ruth Anne DUSTON (MRS CASEY) Owner, Primera Corporation and Chief Executive, Victoria Business Improvement District. For services to the Business Community in Central London.

Ms Marianne ELLIOTT Theatre Director. For services to Theatre.

Julia, Mrs EVANS Chief Executive Officer, Building Services Research and Information Association. For services to the Construction Industry.

Miss Fenella Marion FIELDING Actress. For services to Drama and charity.

Ms Michele GIDDENS Co-founder, Bridges Fund Management and Chair, National Advisory Board for Impact Investment. For services to International Development and Social Finance.

Nitesh GOR, DL Founder and Chief Executive, Avanti Schools Trust. For services to Education.

Professor Kenneth Thomas Victor GRATTAN, FREng Royal Academy of Engineering, George Daniels Professor of Scientific Instrumentation and Dean, Graduate School, City University of London. For services to the Science.

Stephen Geoffrey HALL Head of Rural Statistics, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. For voluntary and charitable service.

Michael HAY, MBE Chef de Mission, Great Britain and Northern Ireland 2018 Winter Olympic Games. For services to Sport.

Patrick Ian (Tom) HELME Co-founder and Director, Fermoie. For services to Interior Design and Manufacturing.

Patrick Joseph HENEGHAN For parliamentary and political services

John JAMES Chief Executive, Sickle Cell Society. For services to People Affected by Sickle Cell Disease.

Ms Eleanor Sally JOHNSON Director of Organ Donation and Transplantation, NHS Blood and Transplant. For services to Organ Donors and Recipients.

Julian Raphael Nathaniel JOSEPH Musician. For services to Music.

Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni JOSHUA, MBE Boxer. For services to Sport.

Dr Robert Edward KLABER Consultant, General Paediatrics Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust. For services to Paediatric Care.

Keira, Mrs KNIGHTLEY For services to Drama and charity.

Brian James LANDERS Lately Chairman, Companies House. For services to the Economy.

Professor Jane MARSHALL Professor, School of Health Sciences, City University of London. For services to Education in Health Sciences.

Ms Christina MCCOMB Senior Independent Director, British Business Bank. For services to the Economy.

John MCVAY Chief Executive, Producers Alliance for Cinema and Television. For services to the Media and Creative Industries.

Ms Deirdre Elizabeth MICHIE Chief Executive, Oil and Gas UK. For services to the Oil and Gas Industry.

Abi, Mrs MORGAN Screenwriter. For services to Theatre and Screenwriting.

Ms Farshid MOUSSAVI Architect. For services to Architecture.

Tobias Hamilton MULDER Senior Manager, People Programme, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement and Diversity.

Caroline, Mrs NEWLING Theatre Producer. For services to Theatre.

Alexander Mark NILESHWAR Senior Professional, Special Projects Delivery Team. For services to Military Capability.

Dhruv Prashant PATEL For voluntary service to the British Hindu community and Social Cohesion.

Kumar Sureshchandra RAVAL Founder of Faith in Leadership. For services to Leadership Education and Inter-faith Cohesion.

Diane Mary, Mrs ROCHFORD Executive Headteacher, John F Kennedy Special School and Chair, Rochford Review. For services to Education.

Paul ROSEBY Chief Executive Officer and Artistic Director, National Youth Theatre. For services to Drama and Young People.

Professor Tong SUN Professor of Sensor Engineering, City University of London. For services to Engineering

Ms Sally Elisabeth TALLANT Director, Liverpool Biennial. For services to the Arts. (London)

Sally Jennifer Joan, Mrs TENNANT Patron, Tommy's. For services to Research into Miscarriages and Stillbirths.

Sophie Henrietta, Mrs TURNER LAING Chief Executive Officer, Endemol Shine Group. For services to the Media.

Michael John WADE For services to Government and the Economy

Arjun Chainrai WANEY, Entrepreneur. For services to the Restaurant Industry.

Ms Catherine Louise WEBSTER Deputy Head, Devolution Settlements Division, Cabinet Office. For services to the Constitution.

The Right Honourable Jennifer Nancy WILLOTT For political and public service

Professor Debbie WISEMAN, MBE Composer and Conductor. For services to Music.

Roisin, Mrs WOOD Chief Executive, Kick It Out. For services to Tackling Discrimination and Exclusion in Football.

Dr Lucy WORSLEY Historian and Chief Curator, Historic Royal Palaces. For services to History and Heritage

Members of the Order of the British Empire

Ms Roma AGRAWAL Associate Director, AECOM. For services to Engineering.

Ajaz Khowaj Quoram AHMED Founder, AKQA. For services to Media

Akeela, Mrs AHMED Founder, She Speaks, We Hear. For services to Muslim Women.

Miss Mary Angela BEATTY Law and Politics Teacher, Whitefield School, Cricklewood. For services to Education.

Ahmed BEDRI Founder, Sudan Supplementary School and Sudan Volunteer Programme. For services to Education.

Timothy Charles Robert Noel BENTINCK (THE EARL OF PORTLAND) Actor. For services to Drama.

Ms Hannah BINGHAM Administrative Officer, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence.

Ms Anne Elizabeth BODEN Chief Executive Officer, Starling Bank. For services to Financial Technology.

Dr Ruth Rachel CALEB Chair, Mental Wellbeing in Higher Education Working Group and Lately Head of Counselling, Brunel University London. For services to Higher Education.

Ms Anne-Marie CANNING Director of Social Mobility and Student Success, King's College London. For services to Higher Education.

Dr Susannah CLARKE Founder and Director, Embody Orthopaedic. For services to Engineering and Entrepreneurship.

Andrew Leslie COHEN Head of Air Travel Organisers' Licensing and Crisis Management, Civil Aviation Authority. For services to Aviation.

Rose, Mrs CORY Milliner. For services to the Millinery Industry.

Laurian, Mrs DAVIES Business Development Executive, UK Fashion and Textile Association. For services to Young Fashion Entrepreneurs and Exporters.

Ms Mili Ranjit DOSHI Dental Consultant, Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust. For services to NHS Dentistry.

Ms Susanna de Martelly EASTBURN Chief Executive, Sound and Music. For services to Music.

Mark Stephen HARTLEY Headteacher, Barnes Primary School. For services to Educational Pedagogy.

Thomas Dieter Dirk HOFFMAN Member, Court of Common Council, City of London Corporation. For services to Secondary and Tertiary Education and the Arts in London.

Alison Kathryn, Mrs HOPKINS Chief Executive, Accelerate Community Interest Company. For services to Nursing.

Thomas Charles JACKSON For services to Young People and the community in London.

Ms Veronica Claire JOBBINS Head of Learning and Participation (Dance), Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance. For services to Young People.

Ms Rosemary JOHNSON Executive Director, Royal Philharmonic Society. For services to Music.

Ms Susan LINDSEY Higher Executive Officer, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence.

Vivienne, Mrs LITTLECHILD Lately Chairman, Culture, Heritage and Libraries Committee, City of London Corporation. For services to Culture and Heritage in the City of London.

Ms Afriqnmun LOVEJOY Head, International Climate Outreach, Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. For services to Diversity and Inclusion.

Melian Barbara MANSFIELD For services to Young People, Play and Education. (London)

Carole Anne, Mrs MCCARTHY President, Cosmetic Executive Women UK. For services to Female Entrepreneurs and to charity.

Ms Niomi Arleen MCLEAN-DALEY Rapper, Songwriter and Record Producer. For services to Music.

Miss Sarah Jane MEARS Library Services Manager, Essex County Council. For services to Children and Young People.

Kerry Kyriacos MICHAEL Artistic Director, Theatre Royal Stratford East. For services to the Arts.

Anthony Paul (Monty) MONCRIEFF Chief Executive, London Friend. For services to LGBT Equality.

Ms Kathleen MOORE Managing Director, Women Into Construction. For services to the Construction Industry.

Gargi, Mrs PATEL Immigration Officer, Immigration Enforcement, Home Office. For services to Community Engagement and Immigration.

Nicholas Hale PEACEY Chair, Lauderdale House. For services to the Arts and the community in North London.

Miss Philippa Mary PEARCE Conservator, British Museum. For services to Metal Conservation.

Ms Simone PENNANT Founder, The TV Collective Community Interest Company. For services to Diversity in the Media.

Nigel PORTER Senior Executive Officer, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence.

Rosemary, Mrs POWELL For voluntary service to the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

Ms Jeannette Lynne PRITCHARD Founder and Chair, Brand Amplifier. For services to Business and Entrepreneurship.

Ms Barbara QUARTEY Principal, Insights Independent School and Skills Academy, West Ealing , London. For services to Children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities.

Ms Patricia QUIGLEY Head of School, The Garden School. For services to Education.

Councillor Rosamund Mary REECE For services to the Magistracy and the community in Ealing, London.

Ms Nabila SATTAR For charitable and political services.

Mahesh SEEWOODHARY Senior Lecturer, Adult Nursing, University of West London . For services to Opthalmology Nurse Training and Sickle Cell Awareness.

Ian Charles STEVENS Suicide Prevention Programme Manager, Network Rail. For services to Vulnerable People.

Ms Vanessa SWANN For services to British Craft in London.

Ingrid, Mrs SWENSON Director, Peer. For services to the Arts in East London.

Anthony Hugh THORNTON For services to Music in Yorkshire.

Charlotte, Mrs TILBURY Make-up Artist and Entrepreneur. For services to the Beauty and Cosmetics Industry.

Fiona, Mrs TREHARNE Chief of Staff, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer Fiona Gifford LLP. For services to Business and to charity.

Ms Alison Jane VAUGHAN Chair of Governors, Rhodes Avenue Primary School, Haringey. For services to Education.

Medallist of the Order of the British Empire

Jane, Mrs ASHER For voluntary service to Swimming.

David CONDER Volunteer. For charitable services.

Ms Susanna DAUS Service Manager, Adoption, Fostering and Contact, Islington Borough Council, London. For services to Adoption and Fostering.

John Malcolm DAVIES For services to the community in Waltham Forest, London.

Janie Alison (Jane), Mrs EWING Office Manager, Galleywall Primary City of London Academy. For services to the community in Bermondsey, London.

Malgorzata Kazimiera, Mrs GODDARD Executive Officer, Polish Records Section, Army Personnel Centre. For services to Defence and the Polish Veterans community.

Dr Nadine HACHACH-HARAM Plastic Surgery Registrar, NHS Clinical Entrepreneur, Founder of Proximie. For services to Surgery and Innovation.

Scott HEATH For services to LGBT community.

Michael Ebrahim JEEWA For services to Asian People with Disabilities in London.

Vijya, Mrs MEHTA For services to Heritage in the Public Sector

Fylaktis PHILIPPOU For services to Hairdressing and to the community in St James's, London.

David Neil POOLE For services to the community in Pinner , Middlesex.

Matthew RING For services to the communities in the City of London and City Fringe.

Abdul Aziz SARDAR For services to the community in Tower Hamlets, London.

Andrew Francis STIMSON For services to Older People in Wandsworth, London.

Ms Jill Diana TODD For services to the community in Tower Hamlets, London.

Queen's Police Medal

Dean Graham HAYDON, Deputy Assistant Commissioner, Metropolitan Police Service

Ms Hannah O'SULLIVAN, Lately Detective Sergeant, Metropolitan Police Service

Detective Chief Inspector Peter SPARKS, Metropolitan Police Service