Four teenagers have been arrested in connection with a vicious robbery in a Fulham park last month.

The 25-year-old victim was stabbed twice in the thigh at Hurlingham Park and had his phone snatched at around 6pm.

He was taken to a west London hospital and treated for non life-threatening injuries following the attack.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: "Police were called at 6.24pm on January 12 to reports of a robbery in Hurlingham Park, Fulham."

The spokesman continued: "Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a 25-year-old male suffering from stab injuries.

"He was taken to a west London hospital with non life-threatening injuries. It is believed the robbery took place at about 6pm. The victim’s mobile phone was stolen."

Hammersmith and Fulham Police this week confirmed officers arrested a 17-year-old, two 18-year-olds and a 19-year-old on suspicion of robbery on January 25.

All four have been released under investigation as enquiries into what happened continue.

