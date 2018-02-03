Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A great grandmother has returned to her childhood home in Fulham for the first time in 80 years.

Evelyn Dunn took her trip down memory lane on January 22 when she visited the property in St Olaf's Road.

The 93-year-old said: "It was just like walking back in history. It was just a marvellous day".

The special visit was arranged after she sent a letter to the property and was subsequently contacted by its owner.

Mrs Dunn lived in the property with her parents and her younger sister Patricia, now 88, was born in the property.

Her grandmother lived in the apartment before.

She thinks her family left the property around 1937 - meaning she had not stepped foot inside for the best part of 80 years.

She told getwestlondon : "The stone staircase is just the same, and so is the beautiful solid polished wooden banister, which I used to slide down as a child.

"As I walked up the stairs I wondered where have all the years gone."

She met the new occupants of the flat, who she described as "absolutely lovely", and spent about an hour inside her old abode.

Recalling life there as a child, she said: "In my time we had no hot water. We just had the one cold water tap in the kitchen.

"Now there's a lovely bathroom which we didn't have."

She added: "The street is still the same, but Fulham is so upmarket now. It's just a different neighbourhood altogether."

She was accompanied on her visit by her daughter Beverley and her granddaughter and great granddaughter.

Mrs Dunn, who was born Evelyn Raynor, added: "I was there for about an hour because I didn't want to intrude.

"I was telling them about what the layout was like and made a map of it for them."

And recalling her day, she added: "It was such a dream come true and it was a beautiful, beautiful day.

"I'm just a little old lady who is over the moon and can't stop thinking about that wonderful day."

The family left St Olaf's Road for a house in Templeman Road, Hanwell but were on the move again - this time to Queen’s Road in Ealing - in 1943 when a stray German bomb hit a neighbour’s property, killing occupants and damaging their own home.

Mrs Dunn was born in a nursing home near Fulham Road and went to Fulham Central School.

She now lives in Cookham near Windsor and decided to write to the owner of the Fulham property after spotting her old home in Ealing .

