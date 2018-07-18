The video will start in 8 Cancel

A number of Fulham residents were evacuated from their homes on Wednesday (July 18) after a fire broke out in a five-storey block of sheltered housing.

At around 6.32am, London Fire Brigade firefighters were called by a member of public to a fire in a block of sheltered accommodation in Townmead Road.

According to the brigade , a garden planter in the roof garden was on fire, which damaged eight square metres of roof insulation at the property.

Four fire engines were sent to the scene and 15 people evacuated themselves from the sheltered housing and the surrounding homes.

A 66-year-old man who was evacuated from the opposite block "became unwell" and was treated by London Ambulance Service paramedics at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.