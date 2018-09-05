The video will start in 8 Cancel

Residents living in a block of flats in Fulham managed to escape after a property on the ground floor caught alight.

About 20 people were forced to leave the building in Len Freeman Place on Wednesday morning (September 5).

Four fire engines and 25 firefighters rushed to the scene shortly after 9am and managed to control the blaze around one hour later.

Two residents were treated at the scene by ambulance paramedics. Thankfully no one was seriously injured during the fire.

A London Fire Brigade spokesman said: "The brigade was called at 9.10am.

"Four fire engines and 25 firefighters from Fulham, Hammersmith and Kensington were at the scene and the fire was under control aby 10.15am.

"It was a small fire outside the front door of a ground floor flat, part of the front door is damaged.

"There was some smoke damage to the stairway and corridors.

"A person escaped before the firefighters arrived at the scene and 20 other people left the building before crew arrived.

" London Ambulance Service (LAS) also attended and checked over some people at the scene."

A LAS spokesman added: "We were called at 9:12am today to Len Freeman Place, Fulham to reports of a fire.



"We sent an ambulance crew to the scene, an incident response officer and two single responders in cars.



"We treated two people at the scene but didn't not take them to hospital."