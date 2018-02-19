The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Post Office is asking members of the public for their views on plans to move one of its branches a short distance in Fulham.

It is proposing moving its branch 16 metres along the road from 314 Wandsworth Bridge Road to 308 Wandsworth Bridge Road.

A six-week consultation has launched and will close on March 21.

The new branch would open seven days a week and increase trading hours to 98 hours a week.

Should the move go ahead, the branch would open from 7am – 9pm daily, giving users an extra 51 hours and 30 minutes of Post Office service every week.

The proposed move, in agreement with the current postmaster, is part of major modernisation programme across the Post Office network designed to make it easier for customers to do business, through longer opening hours and modern open plan environments.

Suzanne Richardson, regional manager, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents."

(Image: Google)

She added: “We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs. This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office.”

The current Wandsworth Bridge Road branch is open 9am – 5.30pm on weekdays, 9am – 1pm on Saturdays and closed on Sundays.

Submissions can be made during the consultation by Freepost YOUR COMMENTS to Post Office Ltd, via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, via the Customer Helpline on 03457 22 33 44 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.

Customers can also share their views online through the quick and easy questionnaire at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 086008.

