Work is well under way on the demolition of Fulham Police Station ahead of the building of a new school on the site.

Fulham Boys School (FBS) will be based on the Heckfield site and is due to open to pupils in January 2019.

Plans to downsize the police station to just a front counter service to allow for the construction of FBS were announced in 2015 by the then London Mayor Boris Johnson.

The front counter closed on December 14 2017 when Mr Johnson's successor Sadiq Khan announced the closure of a swathe of London stations towards the end of the year.

A photo taken by Alexander Wade, chairman of governors at FBS, shows building construction vehicles on the site and a partially demolished building.

He writes: "At last - demolition in full swing by Fulham Broadway, which will make way for building The @FulhamBoys School’s impressive permanent home."

The school teaches pupils from its temporary home in Mund Street, West Kensington.

