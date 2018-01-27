The video will start in 8 Cancel

An elderly pedestrian has died after a being involved in a collision with a Mercedes in Fulham Road.

The collision happened shortly before 11am on Thursday (January 25) near the junction with North End Road, in Fulham .

The road was closed as Metropolitan Police , London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance attended the scene and the 87-year-old man was taken to a central London hospital.

Despite receiving treatment for his injuries, the man died later that day in hospital.

The driver of the Mercedes stopped at the scene of the collision, but no arrests had been made as the Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit launched their investigation.

The road remained closed for around six hours as police carried out their investigation.

The man's next of kin have been informed and his post-mortem is to be held in due course, police confirmed.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives at the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8543 5157 or via Twitter @MetCC.

