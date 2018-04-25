The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Fulham church is to host a memorial concert for a young couple who lost their lives in the Grenfell Tower fire.

Gloria Trevisan and her boyfriend Marco Gottardi, both 26, moved from Italy to London in October 2016.

The pair, both architects, enjoyed the views from the 25th floor flat they rented in Grenfell Tower.

The were among the 71 people who died in the horrific tower block inferno on June 14 last year.

A memorial concert organised by Fulham architect firm Peregrine-Bryant, that employed Gloria, is to be held at All Saints Church on June 13.

Peregrine-Bryant wants to raise funds for young Italian architects to come to the UK and with the help of The British Italian Society it wants to create the GeM (Gloria e Marco) Award in the couple's memory.

The fund will be administered by SPAB- Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings and called GeM Award.

The concert includes performances by Vox Cordi Choir and Linden Baroque orchestra.

All Saints Church, in Fulham, is within Bishops Park near Putney Bridge.

Doors will open at 6.30pm and the concert will start at 7pm.

Tickets

Standard adult tickets cost £20, tickets for the concert and reception cost £45 and student tickets cost £10.

For more information visit: www.peregrine-bryant.co.uk/GeM.html