Eleven days after a young man was surrounded, stabbed and mugged in a popular Fulham Park , residents who regularly walk there said they are "afraid".

getwestlondon spoke to people in Hurlingham Park, which is made up of sports fields, tennis courts and a large children's play area.

With the millionaires' row of Napier Avenue homes on one side and Sulivan Estate opposite, it's a patch of green between two very different parts of Fulham .

The park is well-used by dog walkers, families, schoolchildren and groups of teenagers, and seems an unlikely place for a violent robbery.

Speaking to getwestlondon, a Napier Avenue resident, who didn't wish to be named, said: "Things have got so bad I've put wrought iron bars on my window - we are all afraid!

"I've got sons who I have warned not to walk in the park after dark - and it's just really sad because it has just changed completely around here now, particularly in the last three months.

"Recently friends of my boys had a knife put to their neck and their handbags snatched while they were waiting for an Uber in Napier Avenue - it's just unheard of."

"It's really sad because the area's definitely changed and it's not nice."

Professional dog-walker, Ben Cluttons, lives in Racton Street, and regularly uses Hurlingham Park.

Speaking to getwestlondon he said: "I heard about the mugging last week and was shocked, it sounded awful - but I actually think things have got better over the years.

"You get groups of teenagers that hang about here and smoke but it seems fine.

"I'd never come here after dark though - I would feel a bit uneasy doing that.

"I think walking anywhere in London at night you've got to be careful - most of the parks are closed after dark anyway but I'd say it's safest to avoid them."

More than a week after the shocking incident, in which a 25-year-old was surrounded by five thugs in t he park and stabbed while they snatched his phone, no arrests have been made.

The victim was walking in the park at around 6pm on January 12, when a gang approached him and demanded his phone, wallet and wedding ring.

He was stabbed in the thigh after he refused to hand over his belongings and the group fled with his phone.

Hammersmith and Fulham police have launched an appeal to find five young men wanted in connection with the violent attack.

The gang of five are believed to be aged from 16 to 25 years old.

They were all described as wearing dark clothing, hooded jumpers, trainers and black balaclavas.

Three of the youths are described as mixed race/black and two are described as white.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 and quote the reference number 6000916/18.

