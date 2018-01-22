The video will start in 8 Cancel

Nine days after a man was surrounded by a gang of five in a Fulham park and stabbed while they snatched his phone, no arrests have been made.

The 25-year-old victim was walking in Hurlingham Park at around 6pm on January 12, when five thugs approached him and demanded his phone, wallet and wedding ring.

According to Hammersmith and Fulham Police, two of the gang were carrying small knives and when the victim refused to hand over his things a struggled ensued.

He was stabbed twice in the thigh and the group fled with his mobile phone.

The victim took himself to hospital and received stitches for the stab wounds in his leg.

Police have launched an appeal to find five young men wanted in connection with the violent attack, but more than a week later no arrests have yet been made.

The gang of five are believed to be aged from 16 to 25-years-old.

They were all described as wearing dark clothing, hooded jumpers, trainers and black balaclavas.

Three of the youths are described as mixed race/black and two are described as white.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 and quote the reference number 6000916/18.

