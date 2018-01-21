The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 25-year-old was stabbed and robbed by a gang of five as he walked through a Fulham park.

The man was reportedly attacked in Hurlingham Park at around 6pm on Friday (January 12).

According to Hammersmith and Fulham Police the victim was surrounded by a group of five young men, two of whom were carrying small knives.

The thugs demanded his phone, wallet and wedding ring and when he refused there was a struggle.

He was stabbed twice in the right thigh and the group fled with his phone.

The victim took himself to hospital and received stitches for the stab wounds in his leg.

Police have launched an appeal to find the five young men wanted in connection with the assault.

They are all described as wearing dark clothing, hooded jumpers, trainers and black balaclavas.

They are believed to be aged from 16 to 25-years-old.

Three of the men were described as mixed race/black and two were described as white.

No arrests have yet been made in connection with incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 and quote the reference number 6000916/18.

