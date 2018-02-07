The video will start in 8 Cancel

A woman died in a fire in Fulham on Tuesday evening (February 6).

London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to the property in Burnfoot Avenue at 6.41pm and had the flames under control within an hour.

However, a woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A separate blaze claimed the life of a man in Holland Park – less than three miles away – just hours later.

Two fire engines and 14 firefighters attended the Fulham fire, in which part of a first floor flat was damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade and Metropolitan Police Service .

(Image: Google)

The fire in Holland Park was attended by 80 firefighters . They were called to the scene at 9.44pm and spent more than four hours there.

The cause of that is also under investigation.

