Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Omar Hutson has been jailed for life murdering a rival drug dealer just off North End Road in Fulham by shooting him at point blank range.

Trainee gas engineer and drug dealer Salim Coulter, 24, was shot dead in Walham Grove on November 5, 2016 in front of his friend after having had a meal with them.

Salim been dining at Jerky's Jamaican restaurant in Walham Grove and returned to his friend's car and opened the front passenger door when a crouched, hooded man ran straight to his door and shot him in the head at point blank range.

Omar Hutson, the shooter, then ran to the driver's door, stared at the driver and paused for a while, before returning to crouch by the passenger's door.

Salim's friend ran off towards North End Road, while Hutson ran off in the direction of Farm Lane. Walham Grove residents who had heard the gunshots called police, who found Salim bloodied in the passenger seat of the car at around 9.30pm.

Salim, who had lived with his parents in White City , was pronounced dead at the scene at 9.51pm.

The Old Bailey heard that Salim Coulter and Omar Hutson, 31 of Cassidy Road, Fulham were rival drug dealers in the borough of Hammersmith and Fulham and had been embroiled in an ongoing feud.

Hutson had survived an assassination bid four months earlier when a gunman on a scooter or motorbike shot at him outside his home on August 22, the Old Bailey heard.

Describing the “cold blooded murder”, prosecutor Edward Brown QC said: “This was no less than a determined execution.

“As often is the case what lay behind this killing was the murky and sometimes murderous world of drug dealing rivalry.

“And when drug dealers fall out, with ready access to guns that goes with the industry, the resulting tit-for-tat feud often becomes deadly, just as life becomes cheap.”

Having either received a tip-off or having seen Salim in Walham Grove, Omar decided to shoot him and lay waiting for him to leave the restaurant.

Omar's car was seen entering Walham Grove at 9.21pm and leaving the road after the shooting, driving generally in the direction of Omar's home address in Cassidy Road.

(Image: Met Police)

Detectives investigating the case identified Omar as a suspect and arrested him on suspicion of murder on December 15, 2016 during a raid at an address in Fitzhugh Grove, Wandsworth.

At the time of the murder, both of Omar Hutson's phones were switched off, to avoid an electronic trail of evidence about his whereabouts. After the murder he had ditched them both and started using a new one as he attempted to lay low.

Firearms discharge residue found at the murder scene forensically matched particles found in Omar's car and also in a rucksack he had with him at the time of arrest.

Omar gave a series of no comment interviews to police and was charged with murder on December 17, with a trial originally scheduled for June 2017.

(Image: Met Police)

However, just days before the trial, dashcam footage purportedly showing Omar and his friends travelling around Notting Hill at the time of the murder was dropped off at his solicitor's office as an alibi for his whereabouts.

The trial was postponed, and police examined the tape but it was found to have been recorded in the days between the murder and Omar's arrest.

During the rescheduled trial, Omar Hutson would go on to claim that the footage was actually a "reconstruction of events" which he had recorded in case he was charged with the murder and it went to trial.

A jury at the Old Bailey found him guilty on Tuesday (May 29) of murdering Salim Coulter and he was immediately sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum jail term of 32 years.

He had also been charged with possession of a firearm while committing a schedule 1 offence, but this charge was left to lie on file.

'London is a safer place today now that he is off the streets'

Salim's mother Fouzia remarked after the hearing: "I lost my son, Salim, in a callous and violent attack nearly 18 months ago. I still experience the pain and anguish of his death, daily.

"Today for the first time since then I am able to feel a small semblance of comfort knowing that this extremely dangerous man responsible for Salim's death is now in prison where he belongs and he will remain there for a very long time.

"London is a safer place today now that he is off the streets and he can harm and scare people no longer.

(Image: Google)

"I want to thank the police and the prosecution team for all of their hard work in bringing Salim's killer to justice.

"I also wish to give thanks for the bravery of all the people that gave evidence in this trial and helped to get justice for Salim and my family."

"Hutson has failed to show any remorse for his fatal actions throughout"

Senior Met Police homicide investigator DI Simon Deefholts, said: "I am pleased that Hutson has been brought to justice and is now behind bars, especially for Salim's family. This was a premeditated targeted execution that was carried out so quickly that Salim was unable to defend himself.

"Hutson travelled quickly to the location armed with a gun and laid in wait for Salim. After the shooting, Hutson made strenuous efforts to hide any evidence that would link him to the cold blooded murder of Salim. Hutson has failed to show any remorse for his fatal actions throughout.

(Image: Qasim Peracha)

"Thanks to the witnesses that came forward and spoke to the police. In the absence of any identification evidence placing Hutson at the scene of Salim's murder, the enquiry team painstakingly pieced together evidence across several lines of enquiry to build a strong circumstantial case sufficient to prove his guilt and convict Hutson accordingly.

"I hope today's sentencing will bring some measure of comfort and closure to Salim's family and underline the fact that as an organisation we will do everything within our powers to identify and prosecute dangerous offenders."