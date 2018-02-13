The video will start in 8 Cancel

Three women were rushed to hospital following a serious crash involving three vehicles on Tuesday afternoon (February 13).

Emergency services were called to the collision in Fryent Way, Brent , near Pilgrims Way at around 12.40pm.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) confirmed two women trapped in their cars had to be cut free at the scene.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "We were called today at 12.40pm to reports of three cars in collision.

"London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called to reports of a person trapped in the vehicle.

"Roads were closed whilst emergency services dealt with the incident."

LAS confirmed three women were rushed to hospital from the scene and one is confirmed to be in a non life-threatening condition.

An LAS spokesman said: “We were called at 12.40pm today (Tuesday February 13) to reports of a road traffic collision on Fryent Way.



“We sent three ambulance crews, two single responders in cars, an advanced paramedic and an incident response officer to the scene.



“We assessed three women at the scene and took them all as priorities to hospital.”

Fryent Way remained closed following the crash at 4.20pm.

