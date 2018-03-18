The video will start in 8 Cancel

Rubbish collection and street cleaning could be given a “fresh start” in Ealing in a bid by the council to gain “greater control” over the borough's environmental services.

If agreed by Ealing Council's cabinet on Thursday (March 20), the local authority will give notice to end its contract for environmental services with current provider Amey.

The council would then consider either bringing the services - including rubbish, recycling and street cleaning – in-house or running them through a wholly-owned local authority company.

Councillor Bassam Mahfouz, cabinet member for transport, environment and leisure said this move would give the council more security over the “key service”.

“I want the council to have greater control over how these services are managed and delivered," Councillor Mahfouz said.

“By bringing these services back under our direct management we would have greater control, flexibility and security over a key service for local residents.

“We know how important having good recycling services, clean streets, beautiful parks and open spaces are to local people.

“By maintaining the high standards of our environmental services into the future we can also build on our superb record of recycling – currently the second highest in the capital at over 50%.

“We will also seek to get a better deal for staff providing these services, including paying them the London Living Wage.”

The decision to review the end date of the current contract has been taken mutually with Amey.

Waste and recycling collection, street cleaning, grounds maintenance and burials are all part of environmental services currently provided by the company.

If agreed on Thursday (March 20), a decision on whether services could be brought in-house or run through a local authority company would be considered in June.

