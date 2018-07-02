Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The discontinuation of urology surgery at Ealing Hospital has revived fears that more services and beds will be slashed.

Earlier this year, London North West University Health Care NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, completed the reorganisation of urology services, taking surgery away from Ealing and "consolidating" it in two centres at Northwick Park and Central Middlesex hospitals . Outpatient and on-site specialist cover have been maintained at all sites.

The NHS trust says it made the move because the lack of demand for the service at Ealing made it unsustainable and difficult to staff.

But councillors on Ealing Council's health and adult social care committee say they are keeping a close eye on the changes and will continue to fight against further "downgrades" at the hospital.

In 2012, the NHS produced a report suggesting it planned to remove blue-light ambulances, critical care, surgery and specialist consultant-managed A&Es from Ealing.

The plan has never been fully implemented but a raft of campaign groups, including the Labour group on Ealing Council, fear it is only a matter of time and that the threat hangs over the hospital like a "blight".

Health committee chair Daniel Crawford said: "The urology service had been signposted to be moved to other sites for some time because it wasn't getting the referrals and it was felt there were good clinical reasons for providing a better service at the other sites.

"However, in broad terms, councillors and residents still have real concerns about the changes that may well go ahead at Ealing.

"There is a perception that they have been running down Ealing Hospital for some time. We don't really know what their vision for a local hospital will mean for Ealing.

"We've been very clear as a council that we are not signing up to the future development plan and if they are not making that level of investment in the hospital, it will be terrible for everybody."

Councillor Crawford said the council will continue to hold the NHS trust under scrutiny and try to raise concerns and awareness on behalf of local residents who he said have been "very clear about their feelings".

On a positive note, he said Ealing Clinical Commissioning Group has been willing to hold regular meetings with the council to discuss the future of services.

In a report presented to the committee on June 19, the NHS trust states the urology service has faced "significant operational and workforce challenges" in maintaining a full suite of services across the three hospital sites operated by London North West.

This is partly because of a previous decision taken by Ealing Primary Care Trust when it managed the hospital in 2012 to stop providing urological cancer services at Ealing Hospital.

The trust says this "significantly decreased" both the number and the diversity of surgical procedures performed at Ealing and this resulted in surgical lists frequently being under-utilised.

Low activity levels meant that Health Education England withdrew clinical training posts in urology from the hospital.

It has been difficult for the trust to maintain the right number of junior and senior doctors at the site and this has meant the service has been staffed by temporary staff which the trust says is "unsustainable".

The report states: "A new operating model for urological services has been developed, following a detailed review with clinicians. The new operating model makes the surgical service sustainable and compliant with working time and medical cover requirements.

"The opportunity to allocate staff resources more effectively allows enhancements to be made to the urology specialist cover available on wards at Ealing Hospital.

"It enables the range of procedures available on an outpatient basis to be extended and allows the introduction of additional one-stop clinics that are known to be popular with patients, based on findings of a recent audit."

But campaigners are not convinced by the trust's explanation.

Oliver New, from Ealing Save Our NHS, said: " The continual undermining of our hospital must stop. It's part of the now discredited 'Shaping a Healthier Future 2012' five-year project, which has simply never happened because it's unworkable.

"Ealing is a much-loved and much-needed hospital, especially the A&E. As we celebrate 70 years of the NHS it's surely time for the NHS bosses to support Ealing Hospital again.

"Their plan to close the blue light A&E and replace hundreds of beds with care in the community has not progressed and they should simply admit it and move on without wasting any more millions of NHS money on management consultants."

The NHS trust has been approached for comment.