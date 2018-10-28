Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The 'French Spiderman' who yesterday free-climbed the Heron Tower, also known as the Sales Force Tower, was sentenced on Friday (October 26) for causing a "public nuisance".

Alain Robert, a 56-year-old French man, was arrested by City of London Police officers once his climb up London's third tallest building was complete and went on to plead guilty at City of London Magistrates' Court.

He was ordered to pay £5,500 and received a restraining order banning him from climbing UK buildings until further notice, as well as a 20-week sentence suspended for two years.

Commander Karen Baxter said on Friday: "While some people may not regard yesterday’s stunt as the most serious of offences, it wasted a considerable amount of police time as well as that of the London Fire Brigade and the London Ambulance Service, leaving them unable to respond to genuine emergencies.

"The residents and workers of the City faced major disruption to their daily routine and road closures, which needed to be put in place to protect the general public’s safety, caused a significant disturbance to local transport routes.

"Today’s result at court should act as a deterrent for anyone thinking of participating in a similar illegal act. You will be subject to a criminal investigation the result of which may well result in you having a permanent criminal record."

Robert climbed the building without any safety equipment but did have a bag of chalk to hand in order to give him a better grip on the building.

He also tapes his fingers and wears wafer-thin gloves to try to stop them being shredded by the "aggressive" building surface.

Before climbing the Heron Tower, he said: "I fully feel alive when my life is at stake. It may sound a bit scary and crazy but this is the way it is."