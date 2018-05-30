Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fraudsters have admitted pretending to have lived in Grenfell Tower in order to get more than £125,000 in financial support.

Tommy Brooks, 52, and Elaine Douglas, 51, came forward to authorities after the Grenfell Tower fire on June 14 2017, and claimed to have been living on the 19th floor of the tower block.

They claimed that on the night of the fire they had been away, staying with friends.

However later enquiries would find that Brooks and Douglas, both of no fixed abode, had lied and did not live at the Tower, which caught fire in the middle of the night, claiming 72 lives.

By the time their lies were discovered, Elaine Douglas had claimed £67,125.35 and Brooks had claimed £58,396.89 in financial support after the fire. They had also been housed in hotel accommodation.

Metropolitan Police arrested the pair on May 1 and charged them the following day. They appeared at Isleworth Crown Court on Wednesday (May 30) and pleaded guilty to to two counts of fraud by false representation and one count of seeking leave to remain in UK via deception.

The duo have been remanded into custody and will face sentencing at the court on July 13.

Detective Superintendent Matt Bonner, the senior investigating officer for Operation Northleigh, said: "I have spent the last seven days at the commemoration hearings, listening to the sad, harrowing and often inspiring stories about the victims who died because of the fire at Grenfell Tower.

"I have previously described the actions of those who exploited the tragedy for their own personal gain as truly appalling. Not only have their actions exploited the aid and support intended for those most affected, but they also risk misrepresenting the Grenfell community as they continue to try and come to terms with their grief.

"My thoughts remain with the Grenfell community at this difficult time, the genuine victims who should continue to be at the heart and centre of all we do."