A fraudster who worked as a general manager at an Uxbridge company has been jailed for stealing from his employers.

James Presswell awarded himself bonuses, increased his wages and bought personal items using company credit cards, leading to more than £130,000 in discrepancies between April 2007 and September 2017.

The Guildford Road, Woking, resident worked as General Manager of Wheelmasters in Uxbridge and was found guilty of six counts of fraud at Isleworth Crown Court .

Presswell, aged 60, was sentenced on Monday (May 14) to 42 months imprisonment. The court had heard that he had "dishonestly appropriated money" from the company while serving as General Manager between January 2007 and January 2014.

In October 2008, the fraudster channelled £10,000 cash from the company director's loan account to himself. At the time Wheelmasters (UK) Ltd was based in the Midas Industrial Estate in Cowley Mill Road.

He also gave himself a pay rise from £80,400 in 2012 to £90,000 in 2013, without the knowledge of the company's directors. Over his time working at Wheelmasters, Presswell increased his wages by £35,567, and awarded himself and his staff bonuses at Christmas time.

Prosecutors believe the cash came from the Directors Loan Account, as well as cash sales.

Presswell also used company credit cards to buy luxury items totalling £15,000 including five Mont Blanc pens, a £2,500 diamond ring, and £1,000 gates for his Surrey home.

He also spent money on grocery shopping and personal items, and was found guilty of fraud on the company credit card and fraud on the company Paypal account.

He was also found guilty of taking money from the company accounts, awarding unauthorised pay increases and taking money from company accounts by concealing, disguising and transferring criminal property and fraud by abuse of his position.

In November 2010, Presswell leased a company car for his wife to use, but set up monthly instalments of £330.94 to be paid through the company.

When Wheelmasters realised what had happened, they had to cancel the car lease, in turn having to pay £3805.76 for early cancellation.

Detective Constable Stephen Rothwell from Hillingdon CID said: “This complex investigation centered around a sophisticated framework set up by Presswell to embezzle cash and property from the company he worked for without the owner’s knowledge.

“The owner, at the time, was unaware of his activity and further supplemented his income with bonuses of £12,500 in 2012 and £15,000 in 2013.

“I hope the three and half year sentence handed down will serve as a deterrent for anyone considering or intending to steal from their employer”.