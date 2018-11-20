Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Major estate agency chain Foxtons has closed its Ruislip outlet along with five others in London after a wobble in the capital's housing market.

As well as their High Street store in Ruislip, Foxtons made the decision to close their flagship Park Lane, Mayfair outlet, as well as branches in Barnes, Beckenham, Loughton and Enfield.

The closures come amid tough market conditions and a flat third quarter in the housing sector.

However Foxtons says it does not plan on closing any of its 61 other branches, which it uses to serve 85% of London's property market.

Instead, Foxtons says it will continue focusing on "driving efficiency" and ensuring the company has a "cost base which reflects market conditions".

The company's mortgage brokering business Alexander Hall reported a decline in profits at the end of the third quarter, alongside a decline in sales revenue for the parent company.

No planning applications appear to have been made on the retail unit in High Street, however workers were seen dismantling the store on Monday (November 19).

Chief executive Nic Budden said: "This was a solid quarter in a challenging market.

"We are managing the business for the current market conditions and remain confident in our long-term prospects."