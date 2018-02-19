The video will start in 8 Cancel

Four Chelsea residents were rescued by firefighters on Sunday morning (February 18) after a large fire broke out in a flat on the World's End Estate.

At 6.41am, 5 fire engines and 31 firefighters were called to a ground-floor flat fire, where they spent more than an hour bringing it under control.

Firefighters helped a man and woman escape from one flat and also helped rescue two other people from a nearby property, a London Fire Brigade spokesman said.

Three other people escaped from another flat before firefighters arrived on the scene and four people were checked over by London Ambulance Service.

Crews from Chelsea, Fulham, Battersea, Kensington and Clapham fire stations attended the incident.

The fire was under control by 7.54am.

Part of the ground floor flat was damaged by the fire, which is believed to have started accidentally.

