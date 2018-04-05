The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The hunt is on to trace four wanted offenders from Hounslow .

All four men, aged between 20 and 39, are wanted on recall to prison, Hounslow Police said.

They are David Hurley, 32, Samuel Rider, 21, Alfie Smith, 39, and Mohammed Anwar, 20.

Officers are warning the public not to approach any of the men but to call police if there are any sightings.

Hurley and Rider are wanted on recall to prison only.

Smith is also wanted on suspicion of theft and breach of bail, while Anwar is wanted on a bench warrant and is also being sought on suspicion of assault on police.

If you know where to find any of the men, call police immediately.



Anyone with information can contact Hounslow Police on 101 or if you wish to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.