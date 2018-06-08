Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four men have been charged with fraud in relation to the Grenfell Tower fire following dramatic raids in which nine were arrested .

Following dawn raids on 11 addresses, predominantly in west London, on Thursday (June 7), the Metropolitan Police charged four men with various fraud offences.

In a briefing after the raid, a spokesman said the arrests were made in relation to hotel stays after the fire, with the values of the suspected frauds ranging from £25,000 to around £100,000.

Detective Superintendent Matt Bonner said: "All those arrests are in connection with what we believe to be fraudulent claims for housing and/or support of one kind or another, arising out of false claims from people that they were associated with Grenfell Tower."

Lots Road, Chelsea resident Abdelkarim Rekaya, 28, was charged with fraud by false representation as well as obtaining leave by deception.

Koffi Kouakou, 54 of Elizabeth Court, Victoria was also charged by police with fraud by false representation.

Abolaji Onafuye, also 54 and from Gorleston Street near Kensington Olympia was charged with two counts of fraud by false representation.

25-year-old Yonatan Eyob, of no fixed abode, was charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs; possession of class A drugs; possession of criminal property and failing to supply a PIN code of a mobile phone.

All four of the men are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday (June 8).

A woman and four other men had been arrested during the dawn raids, but have been released by police under investigation.

Regarding the timing of the arrests, he added: "We thought long and hard, there's obviously a need for us to act quickly once we are able to but also wanted to show due respect to events that have been going on in recent weeks in terms of the commemoration hearings and events that are forthcoming in terms of the anniversary.

"We have consulted with the community where we could and we timed them with utmost respect to all considerations."