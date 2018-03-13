The video will start in 8 Cancel

The hunt is on to trace four wanted offenders from Hounslow.

Officers in the borough have launched an appeal for the public's help to locate the four men wanted on recall to prison.

Images of Mohammed Anwar, 20, Callum Spenceley, 21, Christopher Hendy, 30, and Rocky Davies, 37, have been released by the force.

However the police are warning people "please do not approach" any of the men if they are spotted.

The advice is to call police if you know the whereabouts of any of the men.

Last week Hounslow police also released an image of Terry Purser, also wanted on recall to prison .

Anyone who has information can call police on 101 or alternatively to remain anonymous call Crimstoppers on 0800 555 111.

