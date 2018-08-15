The video will start in 8 Cancel

Four men armed with weapons during a violent burglary in Edgware sprayed an “unknown substance” into a victim's face before attacking him after claiming they were police officers.

At around 7.20pm on Friday (August 10), officers from Metropolitan Police received multiple calls about an aggravated burglary in Elmgate Gardens, in Edgware.

Four suspects had smashed their way into the home through the front door while shouting that they were police officers. They were all carrying weapons and threatened the victims inside.

Another victim then arrived at the home in Elmgate Gardens and was approached by the suspects, one of which sprayed an unknown substance on the victim's face.

He was then punched and kicked before being taken upstairs and put with the other victims.

The suspects then did an untidy search of the home before driving off in a vehicle that they had reversed onto the drive, a spokesman for the Met said.

Paramedics from London Ambulance Service took the victim who was doused in an unknown substance to a north London hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

The suspects have been described as black males who were wearing dark clothing at the time. One of the suspects was wearing a hi-vis jacket, police said.

Detectives from Colindale CID are investigating and no arrests had been made by Wednesday (August 15). An investigation into the violent burglary continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 6449/10AUG or Tweet @MetCC. Information can also be reported to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.