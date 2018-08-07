Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former HMP Wormwood Scrubs prison nurse has been found guilty of striking up an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

Shatho Newman, 39, started a relationship with the inmate after they became friendly when he was working as a cleaner in the unit where she was based.

Newman, of Bromley in south-east London, gave the prisoner her mobile number and the pair exchanged WhatsApp and text messages from March to April 2017. In one of the messages, the inmate asked Newman to smuggle vodka in for him.

The disgraced nurse was convicted of for two counts of misconduct in a public office at Isleworth Crown Court on Tuesday (August 7). She had pleaded guilty to one count at an earlier hearing and was found guilty of the other following a trial which concluded today.

The inappropriate relationship came to light when two mobile phones were seized from the prisoner’s cell and examined. They were found to include Newman’s personal mobile number.

And call records showed that from February 21 to April 2017, there were 2,282 communications between the two.

CPS prosecutor for south London, Paul Vickers, said: "As a nurse in a prison, Newman broke the law. She acted unprofessionally and against all the training she had been given. Ultimately Newman was in a position of public trust, and she abused this trust by forming a relationship with an inmate.

"The prosecution was able to present an overwhelming amount of phone evidence in relation to Newman. She will now have to accept the consequences of her actions in regard to future employment opportunities."

Newman will be sentenced at a later date.