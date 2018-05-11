The video will start in 8 Cancel

An exciting new vegan restaurant which is owned by former Made in Chelsea stars Lucy and Tiffany Watson has opened its doors in Parsons Green.

Tell Your Friends, which opened on May 1 in New King's Road, hopes to “demystify veganism and showcase just how tasty and accessible it can be”.

Dishes at the restaurant are divided into core sections and are all centred on iconic dishes that we know and love, but instead made using vegan ingredients.

They include chicken bites made with jackfruit and a hemp and sunflower crumb, burgers made up of bean patties and cashew cheese, and fish and chips made with breaded banana blossom.

(Image: Andy Oliver)

Part of City Pub Company, owned by Lucy and Tiffany's father Clive, Tell Your Friends is a family business which aims to combine Clive's expertise with the TV stars' vision for the restaurant.

Having embraced vegetarianism since childhood, Lucy became a vegan three years ago and her younger sister Tiffany soon followed in her footsteps.

The duo is part of a growing number of young people ditching animal products altogether in favour of a vegan diet, but are also “well aware of the challenges of finding great vegan food”.

According to a spokesman for Tell Your Friends, the interior of the restaurant “befits its fun and spirited menu” and has a welcoming and colourful space.

They added: “A well-stocked bar is also a main feature of the restaurant, highlights include compelling cocktails such as Rose Petal Martini and Rhubard Royal.

“[These are] alongside a series of 'Mocks' which all use the botanical, Seedlip as their base and include The Strawberry Muddle or The Garden G&T.”

(Image: Tell Your Friends)

Tell Your Friends prides itself on being “not just for vegans”, with Lucy and Tiffany aiming for it to be a restaurant for everyone at any time of day, from breakfast till dinner.

For more information on the restaurant, click here.