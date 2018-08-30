Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former Kensington and Chelsea Council finance minister and so-called "serial fraudster" has admitted to stealing more than £60,000 meant for Grenfell Tower victims.

The court heard how Jenny McDonagh, 39, of Abbey Wood took £62,000 meant for survivors using pre-paid credit cards, despite having no personal connection to the tragedy, which she used to fund trips to Dubai and Los Angeles, expensive dinners and online gambling.

She was charged with two counts of fraud by abuse of position, one count of theft by an employee and one count of money laundering.

She plead guilty to all counts at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday August 30.

Prosecutor Robert Simpson described her as a "serial fraudster", who "lives beyond her means" and spent the money on trips, fine dining, hair appointments and "personal luxuries".

He said: "She spent quite a lot of money on online gambling. She spent £32,000, of which £16,000 was winnings, and lost roughly £16,000 in online gambling."

He added she was also under investigation for suspected frauds against her former employers, Medway NHS Trust in Kent, from which she is suggested to have obtained around £35,000, and the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

McDonagh, 39, was first arrested on August 1 and used a stolen card again two days later. She was arrested again on August 29.

She appeared in the dock wearing a large green coat and showed no emotion as the details of her offending were relayed to the court. She was released on conditional bail with an electronic tag and will be sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court at a date to be set.

Senior District Judge Emma Arbuthnot said "custody is the obvious place to go" and ordered a pre-sentence report. She also ordered that McDonagh quit her current job as finance officer at a mental health charity and inform the police before taking on any further work. She also has to surrender her passport and is banned from applying for other travel documents.

A Kensington and Chelsea Council spokesman said: "We take fraud very seriously and we have always taken action to root out Grenfell fraud wherever it takes place.

"Over many months our fraud team has worked with the police to build cases and push for prosecutions against anyone who sought to take advantage of last year's terrible tragedy.

"On this occasion it was one of our own members of staff who managed to defraud the council by getting past our own systems and processes. This is both shocking and unforgivable.

"We discovered the fraud and took action straight away, including strengthening our internal processes. We apologise to the survivors and families for any distress this may cause."

She is the latest in a string of people to be charged with fraud offences related to the Grenfell Tower Fire disaster, which killed 71 people on June 14 last year.

McDonagh has been bailed and a sentencing date has yet to be set.