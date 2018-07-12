The video will start in 8 Cancel

A former industrial estate in Ealing has been bought by a developer which will transform the space into more than 76 new homes and commercial space.

Network Homes has taken on Orion Park, a site in Northfields , with planning permission for the development of 76 homes and almost 9,000 square feet of commercial space.

Work will begin in early 2019 to transform the estate into homes for local people, with the developers promising to work with the council to maximise the number of affordable homes.

Network Homes said the site will include affordable rent and shared ownership options.

The development, which will be opposite Northfields Underground station , will deliver "new high-quality retail and commercial space" as well as residential units.

After purchasing the land, Matthew Bird, commercial director at Network Homes, said: “We’re delighted to have completed the purchase of Orion Park."

(Image: Network Homes)

He added: "We are looking forward to working closely with Ealing and the Greater London Authority to provide affordable homes for local people.”

In other development news just three miles away, plans for three tower blocks containing student accommodation on the Hanger Lane gyratory were given the go-ahead last month.

Ealing Council 's Planning Committee approved the plans for the buildings, which will also contain some teaching rooms on the lower floors, at a meeting on June 20.