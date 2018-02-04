Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two police officers who used to work in Hounslow are being investigated for allegedly sending text messages about sexually assaulting victims of crime.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has begun an investigation into two Metropolitan Police officers over allegations they sent inappropriate text messages as well as filmed individuals in police custody suites or in police vehicles.

The messages and the video footage all appear to date from around 2011 when the officers worked together in the Hounslow response team.

Jonathan Green, IOPC regional director, said: “These are worrying allegations about the alleged lack of professionalism of two officers.

"Despite the allegations dating back a few years, the IOPC is concerned that otherwise respected officers may be behaving in such an unacceptable manner.

"It is therefore vital that these matters are carefully investigated by us, independently from the police, to determine if the officers have potentially breached any standards of professional conduct.”

A detective constable from the Trident and Area Command unit and a police constable from aviation policing have both been suspended by the Met Police after material came to light during a separate criminal investigation by Surrey Police.

Met Police referred the matter to the IOPC which has now taken over the investigation into their conduct.

The IOPC will be examining the data records collected and the videos downloaded and will interview the two officers for potential breaches of their professional standards.

The independent investigative body will also be looking at whether any other officers may have had involvement in these incidents.

