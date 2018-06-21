Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Warm tributes have been paid to a former Hounslow councillor who helped set up the first ever women's refuge in the UK.

James Duffy who was ward councillor in Hounslow in the 1970s and 1980s and served as Mayor in 1978 to 1979, passed away unexpectedly at Frimley Hospital on June 13.

As vice chair of the council's housing committee in the early 1970s, Mr Duffy championed the cause of the organisation then called Chiswick Women’s Aid and helped it find a house to set up a refuge for women fleeing domestic abuse.

The organisation went on to become the charity Refuge.

Councillor Richard Foote who was chair of the housing committee at the time, paid tribute to his long-standing friend.

He said: "He was such an affable person. He had a soft Scottish accent and an amazing sense of humour.

"He was an amazing person and extremely good councillor in terms of the residents he served in Bedfont ward. He was totally connected with them."

He added: "He was the sort of guy anybody could talk to and people seemed to calm down in his presence."

A Bitish Airways engineer by trade, Mr Duffy served as a union steward alongside Cllr Foote.

The refuge was the idea of Erin Pizzey and a group of her supporters who petitioned the council to help out.

Cllr Foote said: "She was quite a persuasive person and it was something that was sorely needed and still is.

"Jim really picked it up and ran with it.

"The help that we could give was an important part but it was Erin and her colleagues who were behind it. She was an innovator."

The world’s first refuge for women and children escaping domestic violence was opened in Chiswick in 1971.

In 1979 the organisation became a registered charity, changing its name from Chiswick Women’s Aid to Chiswick Family Rescue. In 1993, the charity changed its name to Refuge. It has since gone on to develop a global reputation for offering support for victims of absue.

Refuge was one of the organisations selected by Councillor Sue Sampson as her mayoral charity last year and she invited Mr Duffy along to a special mayoral dinner in recognition of the role he had played.

In retirement, Mr Duffy relocated to Windlesham, in Surrey, but he kept his links to Hounslow by running the dancing club at the Hanworth Naval Club where he was an instructor.

Deputy leader of Hounslow Council, Councillor Lily Bath, said: “During his time as an elected ward councillor in Hounslow, James Duffy was a hard-working, highly respected and very dedicated member of the council.

"He championed the needs of his constituents with passion and took a particular focus on helping victims of domestic abuse.

"On behalf of the whole council I would like to express my appreciation for his public service, and my condolences to his family and friends.”

Mr Duffy leaves behind his wife, Olive, son Kerry, daughter Sharon and four grandchildren.

A minute’s silence will be observed at the borough council meeting next week as a mark of respect for both Mr Duffy and also the recently deceased former councillor Peter Carey. The borough’s flag is also flying at half mast on Tuesday, June 19.