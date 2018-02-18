The video will start in 8 Cancel

This footage reveals a forensic team are now investigating the scene where a teenager was fatally stabbed on Sunday morning in West Kensington (February 18).

Metropolitan Police was on patrol in the area when officers discovered the man with stab injuries in Logan Place at around 3.20am.

Officers were responding to reports of a large number of vehicles in Logan Place following a party in nearby Earls Court Road - where a police cordon has now been put in place.

The man, believed to be 19, was pronounced dead at the scene despite extensive efforts to revive him.

Enquiries are under way to inform his next of kin as the police await formal identification.

In the footage, the forensic team are shown working away with a police cordon in place blocking off the street to passers-by.

A policeman is later shown standing outside a home within the area.

The Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command has launched a murder investigation.

* A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. He remains in police custody.

Anyone with information should contact the incident room on 0208 721 4054 or 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting ref 1177/18 FEB.

Alternatively information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

