A footballer from Brentford who raped a teenage girl has been jailed.

Charlton Athletic footballer Montell Moore, 22, of Trimmer Walk, was jailed for 11 years and six months after being convicted of two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Moore and a friend, 23-year-old Sofian Zoberi, of Albany Road, Brentford, both raped the girl, who was 17 at the time.

Moore, a former midfielder for Charlton, had met the victim on Tinder and picked up the girl from a bus stop in his car in the early hours of March 12, 2016, before heading to Zoberi's house.



While there, Moore and the girl had consensual sex in the living room of the home, after he persistently asked to record their encounter on his phone.

Although the victim said no, Moore persisted to film the encounter anyway, before forcing the teenager to take part in further sexual acts which she did not agree to.



Moore then took her upstairs to his friend Zoberi who forced himself on the 17-year-old despite her repeated demands for him to leave her alone.

Moore told the girl that she had to do as she was told, before Zoberi sexually assaulted her again.

Police had been contacted soon after the attack and both Moore and Zoberi were arrested on March 15, 2016.

Moore was eventually charged with two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault on September 14, 2017.

Zoberi was charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The men were tried at Isleworth Magistrates' Court and found guilty last Thursday (September 20).

Moore was jailed for 11 years and six months, while Zoberi was given an eight-and-a-half year prison sentence.