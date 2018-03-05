The video will start in 8 Cancel

A fraudster is behind bars after conning football fans out of thousands of pounds by selling match tickets he did not own on social media.

Hussayn Hirani, 24, of Eagle Drive, Colindale, swiped pictures of real football tickets posted by others - and advertised them for sale online, cashing in more than £9,000 in total.

He has now been jailed for two years and 11 months after pleading guilty to 28 counts of fraud by false representation at Harrow Crown Court on Thursday (March 1).

Once Hirani had sold the "tickets" for football matches, as well as Wimbledon and concerts , victims would be asked to make a payment into bank accounts belonging to his friends and associates.

The cash would be then be withdrawn at a later date and handed back to him and no tickets were ever sent to the buyers.

Detective Constable Paul Allgood, of the Met’s Fraud and Linked Crime Online (FALCON), said: "This was a lengthy and complex investigation, involving dozens of victims.

"Hirani betrayed the trust of all of these people and made a living out of lying.

"He arranged for the profit he made from these crimes to go into the bank accounts of his friends and associates in order to distance himself from the offending.

"FALCON and Action Fraud worked in a close partnership to bring Hirani to justice."

The offences were committed between August 2016 and October 2017 and Hirani was originally charged with three counts of fraud by false representation, but as the result of a lengthy investigation carried out by the FALCON unit and Action Fraud, 26 further charges were made.

He defrauded his victims out of more than £9,000 over the course of his offending.

Hirani was handed 25 months’ imprisonment for the offending between August 2016 and October 2017, however, he was previously arrested and convicted for the same offence in June 2016 and June 2017 and was handed a suspended sentence on both occasions.

Her Honorable Judge Dean reviewed Hirani’s previous offending and, as a result, handed him an additional 10 months behind bars - a total of 35 months.

One charge of fraud by false representation was discontinued at court.

DC Allgood has advised members of the public against buying items and exchanging information online.

He added: "I would strongly discourage members of the public from allowing anyone to access or use their bank accounts.

"You should never disclose personal bank details unless for a legitimate purpose, to an authorised individual or organisation.

"I would also encourage the public to take extra care when purchasing goods through social media."

Crime prevention advice can be found on the Metropolitan Police website or alternatively contact Action Fraud .

