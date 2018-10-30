The video will start in 8 Cancel

CCTV footage shows an "incredibly lucky" Enfield shop worker tackle an attempted robber who stabbed at him so hard the knife bent.

31-year-old Alfie Leach, of Coppies Grove, has been jailed for three years after attempting to rob a store on Bowes Road using a kitchen knife.

At about 7am on July 22, he walked around the counter as the employee had his back turned to fetch cigarettes for another customer and demanded the money from the till.

However when he tried to attack, the worker, who suffered only minor injuries, tackled him to the ground and disarmed him before calling the police, who arrested Leach at the scene.

Detective Constable Joel Gregory said: "The victim of this attack was incredibly lucky to escape with only superficial wounds after Leach stabbed at him repeatedly and with so much force that the knife he was using bent.

"I’m pleased with the result; a callous and dangerous man is now off the streets and behind bars."

Leach was charged the day after his attack and remanded in custody.

He was sentenced to three years imprisonment at Wood Green Crown Court on Monday (October 29).