Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

CCTV footage shows the callous theft of a charity collection box, intended for a woman with a rare and aggressive form of breast cancer, on Sunday September 2.

The donation box, estimated to have contained over £100, was stolen by a man from the Lord Clyde pub on Inwood Road in Hounslow at around 1pm.

The money was intended for the JustJade campaign, which hopes to raise £250,000 so the Hounslow-based police officer and mother can receive specialist treatment in Boston, without which she may have only one year to live due to the cancer spreading to her brain.

Jade's mother Helen Rayner, who has owned a pub in Hounslow for 22 years, said: "Jade has triple negative breast cancer which has metastasised to her brain and she now has seven brain tumours. We have not idea yet how much the treatment will cost but I have had to sell my house.

"People have been working very hard across the country to help raise money to prolong Jade's life for as long as possible so it's better for his sake if the police find this lowlife thief before anyone else does.

"The general public who are aware of Jade's plight are very angry at him so I hope the police get to him soon. I have had to calm people down now because the last thing I want is anyone taking matters into their own hands."

They have so far raised £113,000 total in donations, with approximately 90% of donations on JustGiving coming from Jade's fellow police officers across the country.

(Image: Jade Goffin)

Jade was originally diagnosed in February 2017 and, despite responding well to treatment and returning to work in February of this year, in late May she began to experience a persistent headache and a CT scan found her cancer had spread.

She has undergone three sessions of radiosurgery at the Royal Marsden hospital in the hopes of buying more time but has only been given an estimated 12-24 months to live, whereas the American treatment offers the hope that she could survive for years, allowing her to raise her five-year-old daughter Eva.

Helen added: "There are so many people working so hard putting on events to help us raise the money, we even have one chap, Mickey Towler, walking from Cornwall to my pub starting on Sunday.

"I can't tell you how good people have been, if you read the messages from complete strangers it will bring tears to your eyes."

A police spokesman said: "The theft was reported to police on the afternoon of Friday September 7. There have been n o arrests at this time and enquiries continue."

You can donate to Jade's JustGiving page here.