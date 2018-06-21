Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shocking stunts caught on camera shows the underground world of street racing in Hillingdon which authorities are “struggling to tackle”.

Car parks have been burned black with singed rubber by daring bikers and drivers.

Astounding footage captures the popularity and potential dangers of street racing meetups in Hayes which have drawn crowds and the anger of local councillors.

Riders performing wheelies on spiralling motorbikes and powerful cars revving into speedy loops of smoking tyres have been caught on film.

It is hoped that proposed Public Space Protection Orders will stamp out the “anti-social” driving in these retail car parks but authorities are struggling to cope with the well-promoted events.

Underground gatherings have seen large numbers turn out to see souped-up cars on display with daring drivers strutting their stuff in stunts which have left spectators inches from death.

Footage captured at the meetups shows eager fans of the stunts stunningly close to the speeding cars.

These cars have been spotted in the car park of the Asda superstore in Pinkwell and in the Hayes retail park where one driver performed rapid, rubber-burning loops between pillars and onlookers.

Souped-up vehicles have also been filmed with large crowds at the Hayes Bridge Retail Park.

Bikers have been filmed pulling rapid wheelies while drivers behind the wheel of formidable cars use their powerful engines to screech into skids, loops and “drift” into corners.

After calls for action before someone loses their life at one of the meetups – where fans get dangerously close to the fast-moving vehicles to take pictures and film – but authorities have admitted they are struggling to deal with street racing.

Councillor Ray Puddifoot, Leader of Hillingdon Council, said: “Over the past two years, the police across London have been struggling to tackle these sorts of issues with increasingly limited resources and we need the police to put a stop to this behaviour, which is causing a serious nuisance to residents.

“Whilst we are working to strengthen police powers by preparing to introduce a new Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) that will allow them to crack down on anti-social driving, large gatherings and the promotion of such events on social media, these will only be as effective as the police resources available to enforce them.

"The PSPO will cover areas where concerns have been raised by residents.

“We hope to bring this into force later in the summer, once residents and community groups have been appropriately consulted.’’

