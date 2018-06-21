The video will start in 8 Cancel

Footage from the scene of a fire reveals the aftermath of a blaze which completely destroyed a flat in Hounslow .

Six fire engines and 35 firefighters and officers rushed to a fire at a block of flats in the borough's Redwood Estate, in Cranford , on Thursday morning (June 21).

One man fled the burning building, before the Brigade arrived to put out the flames, and was treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service medics.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "A first floor flat was destroyed by fire. The Brigade’s 999 control officers received 13 calls to the fire.

"The Brigade was called at 8.51am and the fire was under control at 9.46am. Fire crews from Feltham, Heathrow, Hayes and Southall fire stations are at the scene."

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire brigade.