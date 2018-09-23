The video will start in 8 Cancel

With fewer than 100 days to Christmas, one can be forgiven for starting to thunk about the festive season.

And Aldi have found a way to make pigs in blankets even more delivious.

The budget supermarket has announced it will be offering foot-long pigs in blankets this year.

The supersized sausages will be available in stores on December 6.

The treat will be part of the supermarket's Christmas range, which also includes gingerbread-flavoured gin, a wine advent calendar, a chocolate carousel and more.

The 12-inch sausages will cost £2.99 for a pack of two and are said to be “perfect for sharing”.



They will be available in all Aldi stores across the UK.

A spokesman for Aldi said: “From December 6 and for only £2.99, customers can pick up two foot-long British pork sausages wrapped in streaky bacon, the perfect treat for a festive feast.”

According to Hotukdeals , the supermarket will also be selling a trio of pigs in blankets, which see three cocktail sausages wrapped up in a bacon blanket.

Aldi has gained somewhat of a reputation for attracting customers with its weird and wonderful products, including colour-changing gin, inflatable hot tubs and halloumi fries.

Despite there still being three months until Christmas, many other shops are already stocking the shelves with festive goodies.

It seems you just can’t be too prepared.